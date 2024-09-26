Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $8.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of research firms have commented on AZUL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Azul by 35.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.97. Azul has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $11.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

