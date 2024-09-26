Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 37,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $487,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,922,696 shares in the company, valued at $63,945,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $228,600.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 116,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,822. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile



Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

