B. Riley Weighs in on Alcoa Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.