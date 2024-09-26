Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

TSE BDGI opened at C$37.32 on Thursday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$32.25 and a 1 year high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Julie Lee purchased 751 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$70,902.00. Also, Senior Officer Julie Lee bought 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,242 shares of company stock worth $137,096. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

