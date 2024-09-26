Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,469 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $94,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Baidu by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after buying an additional 312,467 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $11,028,000.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.12. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $136.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.