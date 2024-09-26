Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,469 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $94,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Baidu by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,907,000 after buying an additional 312,467 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $11,028,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.12. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $136.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baidu

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.