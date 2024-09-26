Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Hits New 1-Year High at $205.00

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 203.30 ($2.72), with a volume of 28910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.70).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £620.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4,040.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.50.

Get Baillie Gifford US Growth alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baillie Gifford US Growth news, insider Graham Paterson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($66,617.57). Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.