Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Gap Down to $36.05

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.05, but opened at $35.22. Baker Hughes shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 569,257 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

