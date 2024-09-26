Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.10

Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.10 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 95.32 ($1.28), with a volume of 540707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.10 ($1.27).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.51. The stock has a market cap of £667.17 million, a PE ratio of -1,358.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,142.86%.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

