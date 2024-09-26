Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

