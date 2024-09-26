Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $440.60

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440.60 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 440.60 ($5.90), with a volume of 106010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.36) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 386.82. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,041.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($99,871.83). In other news, insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.48), for a total transaction of £1,472,400 ($1,971,612.21). Also, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 17,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($99,871.83). 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

