Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $440.60

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440.60 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 440.60 ($5.90), with a volume of 106010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.76).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.36) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($99,871.83). In other news, insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.48), for a total transaction of £1,472,400 ($1,971,612.21). Also, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 17,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($99,871.83). 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Balfour Beatty
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.