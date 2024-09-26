Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $297.00

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.95), with a volume of 566409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.95).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.94) target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($4.02) target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on BCG
Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance
Baltic Classifieds Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baltic Classifieds Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.