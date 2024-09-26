Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,458,700 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the August 31st total of 2,443,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44,587.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
Shares of BMDPF remained flat at $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
