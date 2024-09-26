Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.61

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $11.78. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 617,759 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBAR

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $892.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.49 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5134 per share. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $11,293,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.