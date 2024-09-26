Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.78

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 141199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $810.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 146,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Banco de Chile by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 165,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

