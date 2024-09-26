Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

BMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Banco Macro Price Performance

BMA stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banco Macro has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

About Banco Macro

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

See Also

