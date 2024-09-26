Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in September

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 343.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:BLMIF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile

Featured Stories

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

