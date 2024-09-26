Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in September

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 343.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:BLMIF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Company Profile
