Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

BCMXY stock remained flat at $16.51 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

