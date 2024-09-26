Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 43.5% in September

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,535. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

