Bank of Montreal Can Buys 116,045 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $44,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $383.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $386.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.