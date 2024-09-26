Bank of Montreal Can Buys 169,985 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $57,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.59.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

