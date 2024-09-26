Bank of Montreal Can Buys 94,599 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $59,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $399,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,288 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $290.39 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $203.36 and a twelve month high of $296.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.55 and its 200-day moving average is $268.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.