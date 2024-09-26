Bank of Montreal Can Has $46.12 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 783,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $46,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

