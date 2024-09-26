Bank of Montreal Can Has $46.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,393,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $384.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.05 and a 200-day moving average of $358.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

