Bank of Montreal Can Has $49.62 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $49,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Shares of ACGL opened at $113.07 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

