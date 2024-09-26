Bank of Montreal Can Has $53.89 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $53,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,074,000 after purchasing an additional 680,621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after purchasing an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Read Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.