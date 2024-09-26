Bank of Montreal Can Has $63.83 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,683,787 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of UBS Group worth $63,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UBS Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

