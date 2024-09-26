Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 370.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Corteva were worth $57,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Corteva by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 3,254,126 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Corteva Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.