Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 12,860 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $64,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,420.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,410.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,377.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.