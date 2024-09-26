Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Xylem were worth $51,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Shares of XYL opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

