Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,981 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $51,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $93.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

