Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,543,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

