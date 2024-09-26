Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OZKAP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 53,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

