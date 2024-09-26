Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Trading Up 12.2%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Banxa Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

