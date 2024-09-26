Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $209.97

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 209.97 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 228.35 ($3.06). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 223.20 ($2.99), with a volume of 24,200,292 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 250 ($3.35) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276 ($3.70).

Barclays Stock Down 1.4 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 209.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.96), for a total transaction of £108,318.73 ($145,043.83). In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £11,043.90 ($14,788.30). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.96), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($145,043.83). Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

