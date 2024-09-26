Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146,628 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 1,362.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,762,000 after buying an additional 18,335,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Barclays by 6,028.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.2684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

