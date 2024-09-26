Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTC:BTDPY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Barratt Developments PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTC:BTDPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2582 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTC BTDPY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

