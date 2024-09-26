Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.36, for a total value of C$547,298.10. Also, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.