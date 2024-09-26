Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $91.50. 48,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Strategic Education by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

