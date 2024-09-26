Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 157.8% from the August 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
