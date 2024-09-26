Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Raised to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $51.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $51.26.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.