Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

