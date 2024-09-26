Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $51.26.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
