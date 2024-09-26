Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $51.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $51.26.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
