Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 136,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,039. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
