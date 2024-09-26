Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.93. Approximately 369,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,587,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

BTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.3651203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -13.04%.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 12,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,160.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

