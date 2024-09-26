BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Down 0.3 %

BB Seguridade Participações stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 46,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.13 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 85.25%. Analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Dividend Announcement

About BB Seguridade Participações

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2127 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

