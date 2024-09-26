BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Stake Boosted by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. BBB Foods comprises 6.0% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $17,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBBB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

BBB Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TBBB opened at $31.55 on Thursday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About BBB Foods

(Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.