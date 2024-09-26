BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Stock Price Down 4.5%

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $30.14. 205,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 809,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

BBB Foods Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.69 million. Research analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBB. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,934,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $33,004,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,562,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the first quarter valued at about $18,668,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

