BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $236.20

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.20 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 236.20 ($3.16). BCA Marketplace shares last traded at GBX 236.20 ($3.16), with a volume of 7,470,853 shares traded.

BCA Marketplace Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47.

BCA Marketplace Company Profile

BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.

