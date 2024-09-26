BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.