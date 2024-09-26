Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Stock Price Up 1.9%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.99. 2,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beachbody has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.71. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

